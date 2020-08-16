Age 94 of Oakdale, MN Departed August 10, 2020 The heavens danced with a jubilant and magical light as the celestial skies welcomed her home to the loving arms of Jesus. Preceded in death by her parents Theresa and Joseph; brothers Buff and Connie; survived by sister Theresa. Knew the love of two husbands, Emmet Connelly who died suddenly and our devoted and loving father Theodore Hansen who patiently waited for her in their heavenly home. Beloved mother and friend to daughters Marcia (Keith), Rosemary (Scott) and Tina (Aaron). Fun loving grandma to Theresa (Mike), Lee, Erica, Grant and great grandma to McKenna. Her puppies and constant companions Casper and J.T. are lost without her tender care and sweet presence as she would lovingly cook and sing to them! She will forever be in the hearts of those who knew her: nieces, nephews and friends as she unconditionally shared her motherly love. Mom passionately loved our Lord Jesus and her church family at Beaver Lake. Always up for a challenge, she volunteered her time and talents in many ways: Brownie leader, softball coach and was always our biggest cheerleader in life. She made everything joyful and fun. You could see a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face as she loved the simple joys of family and friends; watching and playing with the grandkids, cooking and baking. Sweet, kind, pure, noble and lovely are a reflection of God's perfect gifts too numerous to count as she reflected his loving light in this world. Thank you Jesus for bringing her home peacefully and giving us the BEST MOM EVER. You will forever be in our hearts! Rose's beautiful and gentle soul will be honored in an earthly celebration of life at Beaver Lake Church in the future.









