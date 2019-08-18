Home

Rose Cecelia "Ceil" WALLNER

Age 91, of Roseville Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 7th. She was preceded in death by husband of 50 years Al, sister Lila Guertin and son-in-law Paul Huffington. She was a wonderful mother to Louise Wallner, Linda Huffington, Greg Wallner (Nancy), Gary Wallner and Diane Schoeneman (Michael). She had 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children. Survived by sister Kathleen Dittel (Larry) and many nieces and nephews. She was a kind and gentle soul that will be greatly missed. Her life will be celebrated by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19th at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Meals on Wheels, Children's Home Society or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
