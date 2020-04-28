Age105 Passed away peacefully April 26, 2020 at the Cerenity Care Center, White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Mary Daviduk, husband Paul, son Donald and loving sister Augusta Murphy. Survived by two sons: Tom (Betty) of Denver and Paul (Rebeca) of St. Paul, by daughter-in-law Margaret, niece, Mary Murphy, 9 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Rose was born April 10, 1915 in St. Paul. She attended Rice Grade School and Washington High School. In 1935 she married Paul Newpower. They had three children: Tom, Paul and Don. For 42 years, she won most of the blue ribbons and Sweepstake prizes at the Ramsey County and Minnesota State fairs for her delicious pastries. She worked in the Executive Dining Room of the First National Bank and later for Woods Chocolates, both in downtown St. Paul. Rose was a member of St. Casimir's Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was President of the Farnsworth PTA, Area Coordinator for the Red Cross, volunteered at the Science Museum and at the Maplewood Nursing Home, singing and playing the piano for the elderly. She retired with her husband to the Maplewood Care Free Cottages in 1991 and later she moved to the Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake. Throughout her life, Rose was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed music and socializing with many friends. Her joyful and indomitable spirit as well as her heartfelt concerns for others, were an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Memorial service at a later date. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020.