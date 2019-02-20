|
Age 97 Pillar of Obb's Bar & Grill Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Kathey; siblings, Larry,Lucille and Freddie. Rose is survived by son, Dennis (Karla); son, David (Pattie) and their children, Eric, Nick and Brandon; Jim (friend, Sue) and his children, Casie, Jared and Mike; son, Ronnie; daughter, Debbie; son, Gary; Kathey's children, Andy, Nichole, Angela, Lindsey and Whitney; 23 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and very close friends, Ginger & Mike, Dave and Odie & Anna. Rose's family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Cerenity Marian and the HealthEast Hospice team. Funeral Service 11AM on Monday, Feb 25. Visitation 3-7PM on Sunday Feb 24 and also 1 hour prior to the service. All at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Burial at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019