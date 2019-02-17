|
|
Age 89 - Of St. Paul Passed away February 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Leo. Survived by sister, Marge Vidlund; brother, Pat Barnes; also many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 19 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30- 10:30 AM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019