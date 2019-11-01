Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME
140 8th Ave No.
South Saint Paul, MN

Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME
140 8th Ave No.
South Saint Paul, MN

Rose KRAMER Obituary
On October 30, 2019 Age 102, of South St. Paul She was preceded in death by husbands Richard Cohues and Andrew Kramer; sons Richard and Eugene Kramer; grandchildren Jeffrey and David and 3 siblings. She is survived by daughter-in-law Marilyn Carlson; 2 granddaughters Susan (Keith) Balsiger and Elizabeth (Don) Peterson; 5 stepchildren, Judy (John) Gunderman, Joan (Virgil) Przybilla, Roger Kramer, Joyce (Jim Kueppers) Schacher and Robert (Melissa) Kramer and many other family and friends. Memorial Service 4:00 p.m. Sunday at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave No., SSP. Family will greet friends 1 hour before service on Sunday. Private Interment General Lutheran Cemetery
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2019
