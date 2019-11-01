|
On October 30, 2019 Age 102, of South St. Paul She was preceded in death by husbands Richard Cohues and Andrew Kramer; sons Richard and Eugene Kramer; grandchildren Jeffrey and David and 3 siblings. She is survived by daughter-in-law Marilyn Carlson; 2 granddaughters Susan (Keith) Balsiger and Elizabeth (Don) Peterson; 5 stepchildren, Judy (John) Gunderman, Joan (Virgil) Przybilla, Roger Kramer, Joyce (Jim Kueppers) Schacher and Robert (Melissa) Kramer and many other family and friends. Memorial Service 4:00 p.m. Sunday at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave No., SSP. Family will greet friends 1 hour before service on Sunday. Private Interment General Lutheran Cemetery
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2019