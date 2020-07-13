1/1
Rose M. PATTON
Age 91 , of St. Paul West Side Passed peacefully July 10, 2020 Preceded by husband George; son Daniel; brother Norbert Jansen. Survived by 9 children Shirley, Robert (Diana), Thomas, Timothy, Mary (Kevin), Leonard, Patti, Richard & Ronald (Lori); 13 grandchildren Melissa, Dana, Aryn, Amy, Jason, Joe, Jenny, Kristin, Shannon, Ashley, Aaron, Kaitlyn & Tiffany; 14 great grandchildren; many other relatives & friends. Our loving mom of 10 kids gained her Angel wings. She was very active in St. Matthew's Catholic Church and the Rosary Society, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She was the mom of the neighborhood. Rest in peace sweet mom. Memorials to the Girl Scouts of St. Croix Valley. Mass of Christian Burial WEDNESDAY 11:00 AM (July 15, 2020) at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave. in St. Paul. Visitation TUESDAY 4-8 PM at Klecatsky's – West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St. South in West St. Paul & one hour prior to Mass at church. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
