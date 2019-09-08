|
|
Age 93 – Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Rose was a lifelong Eastsider. She is recently preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, John. Rose is survived by her children, Ron (Teresa), Gary (Jo Ellen), Janet (Ed) Saros, Gina (Mike) Morelli, JoAnn (Rick Brizius), Tom, Mary Jo (Mark) Blair; 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patrick Ricci, Bena Donovan and Anna Mae Parker. Rose's family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Ecumen Seasons at Maplewood for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 10th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1095 DeSoto St., St. Paul. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to Mass. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019