On November 16th, 2020 God received an angel into His Kingdom. Rose Marie Garcia lived a full life and, at the age of 78, left this earth with her loving family by her side, until her very last breath. Rose will be missed by many as she touched our lives with her kindness and warmth. She loved without bounds and cared deeply for her family and friends. So many people knew Rose as sister, ma, grandma, great grandma, babe, rolly-polly, friend and a Pharaoh-ette (the Hot Rod club her and Joe were very involved in). She lived a full and happy life which will be forever remembered. She is survived by her soulmate Joe Garcia (Husband), sons (Fred and Tim), honorable daughters (Cheryl, Tracy, Linda, Christina and Jen), grandchildren (Timmy, Casey, Daniel, Trevor and Kelsey), great grandchildren (Isla and Draper) and sister (Sally).









