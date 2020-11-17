1/1
Rose Marie GARCIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 16th, 2020 God received an angel into His Kingdom. Rose Marie Garcia lived a full life and, at the age of 78, left this earth with her loving family by her side, until her very last breath. Rose will be missed by many as she touched our lives with her kindness and warmth. She loved without bounds and cared deeply for her family and friends. So many people knew Rose as sister, ma, grandma, great grandma, babe, rolly-polly, friend and a Pharaoh-ette (the Hot Rod club her and Joe were very involved in). She lived a full and happy life which will be forever remembered. She is survived by her soulmate Joe Garcia (Husband), sons (Fred and Tim), honorable daughters (Cheryl, Tracy, Linda, Christina and Jen), grandchildren (Timmy, Casey, Daniel, Trevor and Kelsey), great grandchildren (Isla and Draper) and sister (Sally).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved