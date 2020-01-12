|
Rosie was a very special woman who was loved by many. She was 92 years old and died peacefully on January 9, 2020. She had many fun-filled years on Big Pine Lake enjoying evening sunsets, boat rides, and making many wonderful memories with family & friends. She loved baseball, especially her beloved Minnesota Twins. Rosie is preceded in death by husband of 66 years, George; parents John and Clara Rau; and siblings, Edward Rau, Maxine Steigauf and Joanne Floersch. She will be greatly missed by daughters Connie Sangren; Kathy (Dick) Bowser; Cynde Leas and Carolyn Ketchmark; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred in memory of Rosie Ketchmark to Sandstone Health Care Center. Visitation 10:00 a.m., January 17, 2020, followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 122 Commercial Ave N, Sandstone MN. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020