1/1
Rose Mary (Kos) WILKUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Went to be with her Savior on July 12, 2020, with her loving husband of 61 years, Clarence Walter Wilkus, at her side. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Stella Kos, brother Edward Bunkowski, brother-in-law David Wronski. Survived by husband Clarence, brother Richard (Nancy) Kos, sisters-in-law Joan Bunkowski and Marian Wronski, daughters Dawn (John) Wheeler, Lynn Wilkus, son Mark (Lisa) Wilkus, grandchildren Kelley (Scott) Beitz, Maria (Ryan) Theisen, Kathryn (Matt) Swan, Ashley (Patrick) Schweich, Breanna (Kale) Haluptzok, Brandon Rossman, Ashley Rossman, great-grandchildren Brayden Beitz, Noah Beitz, McKenzie (Rosie) Beitz, Zachary Theisen, Max Theisen, Archer Swan, Avery Schweich, Brinley Schweich, Henry Haluptzok and Theo Haluptzok. Rose enjoyed her excursions with Clarence and delighted in visiting with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 18th, 10:30 am, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Visitation at the church begins at 9:30 am. Interment following Mass at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Masks encouraged; social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612 781-1999




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved