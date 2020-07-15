Went to be with her Savior on July 12, 2020, with her loving husband of 61 years, Clarence Walter Wilkus, at her side. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Stella Kos, brother Edward Bunkowski, brother-in-law David Wronski. Survived by husband Clarence, brother Richard (Nancy) Kos, sisters-in-law Joan Bunkowski and Marian Wronski, daughters Dawn (John) Wheeler, Lynn Wilkus, son Mark (Lisa) Wilkus, grandchildren Kelley (Scott) Beitz, Maria (Ryan) Theisen, Kathryn (Matt) Swan, Ashley (Patrick) Schweich, Breanna (Kale) Haluptzok, Brandon Rossman, Ashley Rossman, great-grandchildren Brayden Beitz, Noah Beitz, McKenzie (Rosie) Beitz, Zachary Theisen, Max Theisen, Archer Swan, Avery Schweich, Brinley Schweich, Henry Haluptzok and Theo Haluptzok. Rose enjoyed her excursions with Clarence and delighted in visiting with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 18th, 10:30 am, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Visitation at the church begins at 9:30 am. Interment following Mass at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Masks encouraged; social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Washburn-McReavy.com
