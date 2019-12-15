|
Age 82, of Daytona Beach, FL, on December 1, 2019. Rose McNeese died peacefully after a long illness. Long time resident of St. Paul area. Rose had an A.S. degree in fashion merchandising, avid beach-goer, and loved to read. Preceded in death by sons, Shannon and Shaun Jones. Survived by 6 children, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchil-dren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Celebration of Rose's life will be Easter Sunrise Service in Ormond Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019