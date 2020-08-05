1/1
Rose NAUMANN
Age 99, of Garrison Passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Aitkin Health Services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima in Garrison. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the church in Garrison. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. Rose was born on November 2, 1920 in Adams, MN to John and Minnie (Heman) Winkels. She married Michael Naumann on November 22, 1941. Rose walked strongly in her faith and was a life member of Our Lady of Fatima in Garrison. She was also a life member of the Garrison VFW. Rose was a strong woman and will be missed by all who knew her. Rose is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane (Ron) Keesling of Lake Havasu City, AZ; sons, Paul (Mary) Naumann of St. Cloud, Leo (Sharon) of Poplar, WI; grandchildren, Jessica, Kurt, Michael, Devin, Janelle; great grandchildren, Matt, Cody, Taylor, Seth, Samantha, and Sierra. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; two brothers; and one sister.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
