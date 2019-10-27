Home

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
Rose nee Stafki "Terri" DADDARIO

Rose nee Stafki "Terri" DADDARIO Obituary
Age 93, of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Terri was a strong advocate and lobbyist for the unborn. She was a former President of Columbian Women, a member of the Women of the Moose, and very passionate about helping others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy; seven brothers; and two sisters. Terri will be missed by her daughter, JoAnne Sisco; granddaughter, Abby Sisco; brother, Jim (Joyce) Stafki; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 28 from 4-7pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 12pm with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. WULFF 651-776-1555 uwww.Wulff Funeral Home.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
