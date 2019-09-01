|
Mom, Nana, Great-Grandma Died on August 28, 2019 at age 80 Preceded in death by husband, Glenn. Survived by children, Rick (Steph), Cathy (John) Plaster, and Randy; grandkids, Chrystal (Jesse), Missy, Joshua Glenn, Nick, Jessica, Joshua David, and Alexandra (Kevin); great-grands, Elijah, Rylyn, and Emery; special friend, Pat; and other family. Celebration of life on Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Guardian Angels (8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, MN) with a visitation one hour prior. Interment Guardian Angels. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019