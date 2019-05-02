|
Age 97 of St. Louis Park, formerly St. Paul Passed away May 1st, 2019 She was preceded in death by Max, her adoring husband of 67 years; sister, Ruth (Sherman) Gordon, brothers-in-law Ruben (Nellie) Zamansky and Edward Zamansky; and special friend Allen Spencer. She is survived by her daughter, Arlene Rosen; son, Ron (Lynn) Zamansky; grandchildren, Dean (Allison) Rosen, Rory (Josh) Zamansky, and Drew (Natalie) Zamansky; great grand-children, Abigail and Will Rosen, and Mia, Noah, and Ivy Zamansky; sister-in-law Mariam Zamansky, the Spencer family, and many other relatives and friends. Known affectionately as Bama, she was a refined lady, with a warm smile and a big heart. Rose was also known for her baking, especially her banana cakes, which were given for many simchas throughout the community. She stayed active and sharp her entire life, volunteering at B'nai B'rith, Hillel House, and the Sholom Home. Rose made and maintained lifelong friends from Highland Park to Knollwood Place. Funeral service 11AM Friday, May 3rd at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 S. Mississippi Blvd, St. Paul. SHIVA Saturday, May 4th, 7PM at Knollwood Place, 3630 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park. Memorials preferred to Zamansky Family Fund at Herzl Camp or Knollwood Place (c/o Sholom) or Minnesota Hillel. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019