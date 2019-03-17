|
Age 69, was born on July 10, 1949 to Anthony and Eleanor (Nix) Faber. She passed away on March 5, 2019. RoseAnn spent most of her life in St. Paul. She graduated from U of M Morris. She started her career at the State Services for the Blind and retired from MN DHS in St. Paul. RoseAnn loved her family, friends and traveling. She made many trips with the National Federation for the Blind. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is survived by her brothers John (Ann) Faber in White Bear Lake and William (Jean) in Verndale, MN; niece Allison (Ed) Lusis; nephews Matthew (Megan) and Ethan Faber; great nieces Laila and Lilija and great nephew Jack. A gathering of family and friends will be March 21st from 6-8 PM at the HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake. Family interment will be at the Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019