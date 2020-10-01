Funeral Services for Roseann Svien, age 66, of Danbury, WI will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Danbury Cemetery in Danbury, WI with visitation 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow also at Danbury Cemetery. There will be a gathering after the service in Danbury, WI. Roseann passed away Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020, in Hudson, WI. Left to cherish her memory are her son Paul Svien and wife, Jennifer; her daughter Jessica Svien; her grandchildren Gavin, Allison and Olivia; her brothers Michael Svien and wife Donna, Donald Svien and wife Lynn; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Lou (Langevin) Svien. Please send memorials and cards to Roseann Svien P.O. Box 366, Danbury WI 54830.









