|
|
August 15,1923-September 16, 2019 Roselee was born to Allen and Elna Metcalf in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was the fourth of 6 children. She was the longest living sibling of her sisters and brothers. She married Vern Larson on August 8, 1942. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2005. She is survived by children Charlotte (Mike) Neely of Woodbury, MN, Vernet (Kathleen) Larson of Marine on St. Croix, MN, Vianne (Allan) Bjornberg of Westminster, CO, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grand children, sister-in-law Corinne Metcalf of Maplewood, MN, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1180 8th Avenue, Cumberland, WI on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church music/building program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019