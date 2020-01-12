Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosella POJANOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosella A. POJANOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosella A. POJANOWSKI Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother Grandma & Great Grandma Age 90, of Shoreview, on January 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Stanley; and granddaughter, Sara Grace Peloquin. Survived by children, Kathy (Larry) Behrens, Ray (Diane), Steven (Sue), Cindy (Bill) Franzmeier, Peggy Peloquin, Paul (Irene); 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; other family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, January 16 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -