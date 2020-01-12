|
Beloved Wife, Mother Grandma & Great Grandma Age 90, of Shoreview, on January 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Stanley; and granddaughter, Sara Grace Peloquin. Survived by children, Kathy (Larry) Behrens, Ray (Diane), Steven (Sue), Cindy (Bill) Franzmeier, Peggy Peloquin, Paul (Irene); 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; other family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, January 16 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020