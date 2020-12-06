She was born in St. Louis Co., Saginaw, MN, on September 28, 1918 to Fritz and Hattie (Ruschke) Dallmann. She attended Sunset Lake Elementary School, graduating from the 8th grade. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church Grand Lake, Saginaw, MN. In 1938 she married Clarence W. Amborn at her parent's farm in Saginaw. Residing in Saginaw until 1942 when Clarence began work at the US Steel Plant for 30 years in Duluth and the HRA. They lived in Duluth until March of 1979 and then moved to Maplewood, MN to Concordia Arms Apt Building. There she resided for 39 years. She moved to the Homestead at Maplewood Assisted Living in January 2020. She is preceded in death by her father and mother; husband Clarence in 1978; 5 brothers Gerhardt Dallmann, Wilmer Bergman, Melvin Dallmann, Arthur Dallmann & Walter Dallmann; 3 sisters Evelyn (Bergman) Kohlts, Lucille Dallmann & Hedvig Dallmann. Her survivors include 2 daughters, Arlene (Roy) Muscatello and Claire (Jim) Sexton, both of Maplewood; 1 son, Charles (Connie) Amborn of Duluth; 7 grandchildren, Lori Brown, Julie Huddock, Teri Grahn, Cheryl Carstens, Steve Muscatello, Chad Amborn & Emy Farley; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great great grand child in 2015; 5 1st cousins, and many nieces and nephews.