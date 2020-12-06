1/1
Rosella Anne (Dallmann) AMBORN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
She was born in St. Louis Co., Saginaw, MN, on September 28, 1918 to Fritz and Hattie (Ruschke) Dallmann. She attended Sunset Lake Elementary School, graduating from the 8th grade. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church Grand Lake, Saginaw, MN. In 1938 she married Clarence W. Amborn at her parent's farm in Saginaw. Residing in Saginaw until 1942 when Clarence began work at the US Steel Plant for 30 years in Duluth and the HRA. They lived in Duluth until March of 1979 and then moved to Maplewood, MN to Concordia Arms Apt Building. There she resided for 39 years. She moved to the Homestead at Maplewood Assisted Living in January 2020. She is preceded in death by her father and mother; husband Clarence in 1978; 5 brothers Gerhardt Dallmann, Wilmer Bergman, Melvin Dallmann, Arthur Dallmann & Walter Dallmann; 3 sisters Evelyn (Bergman) Kohlts, Lucille Dallmann & Hedvig Dallmann. Her survivors include 2 daughters, Arlene (Roy) Muscatello and Claire (Jim) Sexton, both of Maplewood; 1 son, Charles (Connie) Amborn of Duluth; 7 grandchildren, Lori Brown, Julie Huddock, Teri Grahn, Cheryl Carstens, Steve Muscatello, Chad Amborn & Emy Farley; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great great grand child in 2015; 5 1st cousins, and many nieces and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved