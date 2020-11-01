1/1
Rosemarie FRUCCI
Age 93 Of White Bear Lake - Birchwood Preceded in death by husband John; daughters Kathleen Phillippi, Luella Carlson; son Gregory Winter; brother Wynard Finstad. Survived by children Robert (Connie) Winter, Frank (Maxine), Susan (Dan Hintz) Klehr-Hintz, Jocko (Cid), Patrick (Kelly), Rocco (Jorrie); daughter-in-law Diane Winter; 42 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jean Finstad; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at White Pines Senior Living. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM TUESDAY, November 10, 2020 at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi. Visitation 4-8 PM SUNDAY, November 8, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 E County Road E, White Bear Lake. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
