Passed away August 8, 2020 RoseMarie passed away at 88 years old in her home in Woodbury, MN, surrounded by family. She was a mother of eight, a grandmother of eighteen and a great-grandmother of twelve. She will forever be the beloved matriarch of the Bedard family. She was also a wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all. RoseMarie was born in St. Paul, MN and was the oldest child of James and Hazel Colonna. She had two brothers (Manny & Jimmy) and two sisters (Virginia & Marietta). She met her husband, Albert Bedard, while working at his brother's bakery. They married in 1952 and raised eight kids together: Glenn, Rich, Joanne, Mary, John, Tom, Paul and Marjorie. As a daycare provider, RoseMarie looked after many other children whom she loved dearly. She and Al were known for hosting great dinner and card parties up until his passing in 1990. RoseMarie and the kids were heartbroken over the loss of such a wonderful man. In 1998 she met another incredible man, Roy Prihoda. They were together until his passing in 2015. For over seventeen years they enjoyed life together. They made many wonderful friends at their Cobble Hill apartment in Woodbury, MN and in Apache Junction, AZ where they spent the winters with her "brother," Larry Gunderson and his wife, Betty. They were a solid shuffleboard team, played BINGO, cooked and baked. She and Roy shared the love of their families and RoseMarie stayed connected to his children after his passing. RoseMarie had an amazing sense of humor, right up to her last day. What you saw is what you got with her. She enjoyed the simple things in life, was present in the moment and always up for a spontaneous adventure. She loved fishing, the casino, thrift shopping and was a "closer," always staying until the end of the party. She will be a great addition to Heaven and the loved ones who have passed will celebrate her arrival in God's home. For those feeling the overwhelming loss of her presence, we will hold onto our memories of this incredible woman knowing we are so lucky to have had her when we did. And for those of us blessed by her motherly love, we will feel an ache in our hearts until we meet her again some day. RoseMarie is survived by three of her siblings: Manny Colonna, Marietta and husband Jim Reilly and Jimmy Colonna. As well as her late sister Virginia's husband, Bob Wirtz. Her children: Glenn Bedard and wife Deb, Rich Bedard, Joanne and husband Dave Greavu, Mary and husband Craig Belisle, John Bedard and wife Chriscell, Tom Bedard, Paul Bedard and Marjorie and husband John Wynn. Her grandchildren: Nick (Joni), Jenny, Erica (Chris), Chris (Leah), Jay (Rebekah), Steven (Amanda), Jacquelyn (Eric), Nicole (Lowell), Danielle, Nate (Brittany), Jacob (Jessica), Shane (Ces), Albert, Savanna, Alexis, Alyssa (Jake), Samantha and Karsen. Her great-grandchildren: Olivia, Lincoln, Josiah, Asher, Ave, Elodie, Leo, Rowan, Mila, Wes, Ethan and Dean. There will be a big celebration of life in RoseMarie's honor some time in 2021, and the food will be abundant. RoseMarie made the world a better place for everyone. She was always trying to hit the jackpot, but didn't realize that she was the jackpot.









