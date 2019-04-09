|
Age 82 Went to be with the Lord on April 5th, 2019 peacefully with family at her side. RoseMary was born on October 21st, 1936 in Gary, SD to William and Odelia (Hauger) McLain. RoseMary attended Canby High School then continued her education at the College of St. Benedict where she graduated with a degree in home economics. She began her career teaching home economics before she found her passion working as a dietician at the Faribault State Hospital. Rosie was united in marriage to Walter "Wally" Amberg on August 1, 1964 in Faribault, MN. RoseMary continued her career as a dietician at the Rochester State Hospital. RoseMary continued her education at Mankato State University receiving her degree in Dietetics. She was a very organized, dedicated, and valued employee as she continued to pursue her talents as a Dietitian at both Mayo Clinic hospitals Methodist and St. Mary's. Along with her work, her talents and skills continued at home raising three children. RoseMary's hobbies always included gardening, cooking, baking and sewing. She thoroughly enjoyed having a houseful of people or cooking for an afternoon lunch and coffee with family or friends. She was proud of being Irish, supporting green, clovers and Irish blessings in her home. RoseMary would often talk about her trip to Ireland that she took with her son and daughter-in-law. Everyone that met RoseMary knew that her true pride and joy were her four grandkids. She would always invite them to help with any of her hobbies, but she would go anywhere or do anything as long as she was spending time with them. The practical woman many knew changed tremendously in her older years with the help of her grandkids. RoseMary was constantly making lists of things she wanted to buy. She loved fashion and shopping for new clothes, with an emphasis on the color red, as she looked her best in red clothing and accessories. Cute Granny was a gem in red and we encourage red accessories to celebrate her life. Although RoseMary was a dedicated dietician for many years, as she got older she was a lover of all sweets and desserts at any time of the day. RoseMary was one of the funniest and sassiest ladies around, and always had her kids and grandkids at the top of her list. RoseMary was a devoted Catholic and always looked forward to attending mass on Sundays. In her final weekend of life, she attended mass at Carondelet Village and exclaimed, "This is the best day of my life!" RoseMary was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Wally" Amberg, son Robert "Bob" Amberg, parents Odelia (Hauger) and William McLain, Sr., siblings Joseph, Justin, Gerald, Patricia, and William McLain, and many close in-laws. She is survived by her son William "Bill" Amberg (Pam Johnson), daughter Barbara Amberg O'Connor (Tim Huglen), grandchildren Caitlin, Bridget, Allyson, and Patrick O'Connor, sister Margaret Moore, and many loving relatives. Please join us in celebrating the life of our sweet Rosie on Friday, April 12th from 4-7pm at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 10:30am on Saturday, April 13th. Immediately following the funeral, a reception will be held at Ranfranz Remembrance and Reception Centre for lunch, sweets and memories following the funeral. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's foundation or Diocese of Winona-Rochester. "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away." Arrangements are entrusted to Ranfranz and vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN 55901 (507) 289-3600. www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019