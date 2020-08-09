Of New Brighton Died July 31, 2020, one month shy of her 87th birthday. She was the beloved wife of 51 ½ years of the late James E., dear mother of Susan (Michael) Pesce, James (Denise) and Karen Brock. Also survived by sisters Sharon Archambault and Caroline (Ralph) Simcoe, brother-in-law Martin (Arlyn) Brock, grandchildren Matthew (Madelaine) and Rachel Pesce, numerous nieces and nephews and beloved pets. She will be missed beyond words. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. Family prefers no memorials. www.washburnmcreavy.com