Age 91, of Birchwood, WI Formerly of Forest Lake, MN Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019. She is survived by 2 daughters, Maryrose (Roger) Stapek and Pat (Dennis) Sterner; 8 grandchildren, Tracy Goettl, Tara (Troy) Woods, Troy (Elizabeth) Stapek, Amber Stapek, Joey (Ian) MacDonald, Laura (Chris) Urtel, John (Jen) Sterner and Michael (Tonia) Sterner; 17 great grand-children, Nicholas, Madeline and Julia Goettl, Logan and Emma Woods, Lukas, Ella, Silas and Matthew Stapek, Riley Rose and Gus MacDonald, Amelia and Sabine Urtel, Alaina and Bennett Sterner, Pehr and Aldo Sterner; 2 sisters, Delores (Roger) Sagstetter and Patricia (Ronald) Hicke; many nieces and nephews and other loving family members. She was preceded in death and reunited with her husband, Maynard Holerud; a granddaughter, Tricia; her parents, John and Rose Caviezel; and a brother, Michael J. Caviezel. Always a bright spot in everyone's day, Rosemary's family requests that you honor the memory of our beloved mother and gram by "paying it forward" with acts of kindness to make someone's day a little brighter. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
