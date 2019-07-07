|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John Ruddy and Bernice Bertrand. Survived by daughters Denise De La Rosa, Brenda De La Rosa (Ryan), grandson Anthony, great granddaughter Kenedi, sisters Bernice Henschell (Chuck) and Pat Gavilan and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held July 14, 1:00 – 5:00 P.M. at the Franklyn Park Apartments Community Room, 2485 E. Seppala Blvd., North St. Paul, MN 55109. No flowers please, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019