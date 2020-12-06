1/1
Rosemary Ellen NASH
October 31, 1931 ~ November 25, 2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother NASH Ralph Richard November 22, 1926 ~ December 1, 2020 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather Husband and wife married August 9, 1949. A love for eternity, they passed away 5 days apart. Preceded in death by daughter, Mary and son, David. Survived by children, Richard, Robert (Cynthia), Larry (Andra), Tom (Janice) William (Paulette), Ralph Jr. (Jennifer), Barb, and Sherry (Robert); daughter-in-law, Margaret. Ralph is survived by brothers, Don (Carol), John; and sister, Phyllis. Rose is survived by sisters, Eileen Flyschacker, and Mimi Hoff. They were the beloved grandparents of many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Their journey was a life time passion; they spent every moment together. He was honored for his service in the army, she was a homemaker. Their services will be private at Fort Snelling with full military honors. Our parents will be together forever.




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
