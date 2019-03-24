Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL
803 W. Larpenteur Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL
803 W. Larpenteur Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Age 87, of Roseville Passed away February 28, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Robert Gorence. Survived by children, Ed (Cheryl) Gorence & Gina (Tom) Koslowski; granddaughter, Tiffany (Matt) Downing; and great granddaughters, Liliana & Isabella. Celebration of Life 11:30 AM, Tuesday, April 9 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 10:30 - 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Minnesota), 1919 University Ave. W., Suite 400, St. Paul, MN 55104. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
