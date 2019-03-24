|
|
Age 87, of Roseville Passed away February 28, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Robert Gorence. Survived by children, Ed (Cheryl) Gorence & Gina (Tom) Koslowski; granddaughter, Tiffany (Matt) Downing; and great granddaughters, Liliana & Isabella. Celebration of Life 11:30 AM, Tuesday, April 9 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 10:30 - 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Minnesota), 1919 University Ave. W., Suite 400, St. Paul, MN 55104. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019