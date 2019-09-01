Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Age 105 - Of Falcon Heights Passed away August 26, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Yves. Survived by daughters, Mary Hunsader and Patricia McCusker; grandchildren, Michele Salinas, James McCusker, and Daniel (Shawn) McCusker; great-grandsons, Jay and Joey. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 4 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B, from 5-8 PM Tuesday, and at the church from 10-11 AM Wednesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
