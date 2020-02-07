|
|
Age 83, of Eagan Died peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer on January 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her siblings she missed dearly, Jerry, Elizabeth, Robert and daughter-in-law Deborah. Survived by children, Joseph ( Jill), Joanne Stairs (Scott). James (Joanne) and Janine Lossow (Rodney); grandchildren, David, Christopher, Rachel, Laine, Sean, Malachi, Jimmy, Josiah and Elijah. Rosemary cherished and was adored by her children and family. She enjoyed studying her family history, traveling, mahjong, book club, bridge club, investment club, art, crosswords and puzzles with her family and many loyal friends. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Peter in Mendota, Feb. 14th at 11:00 am. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations to MN Public Radio or .
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020