Age 81 Of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard and son, Patrick. She is survived by her granddaughters, Melissa (Adam) Mull and Maggie (Jeff) Voth; also 4 great-grandchildren and her dear friend, Craig Walk. Visitation Noon–1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13th at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul. Graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020