Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spielman Mortuary
344 W. University Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Rosemary J. GRADINE

Rosemary J. GRADINE Obituary
Age 81 Of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard and son, Patrick. She is survived by her granddaughters, Melissa (Adam) Mull and Maggie (Jeff) Voth; also 4 great-grandchildren and her dear friend, Craig Walk. Visitation Noon–1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13th at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul. Graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
