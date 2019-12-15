|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother March 19, 1938 ~ December 12, 2019 Age 81 years, passed away December 12, 2019. Lived courageously for four years and three months without the love of her life, Larry, who passed on September 11, 2015. Died suddenly at her home of a cerebral hemorrhage having lived a life full of love for and from her family. Preceded in death by parents Agnes & Bernard Krenner, sister Eileen (John) Stella, brother Toss (Gloria) Krenner, and sister Carol (Ted) Barott, 2 infant grandsons Mitchell & Timothy Henderson. Rosemary and Larry left a legacy of 5 children, Kathleen (Louis) Brendemuehl, Pamela Hall & Glenda Mullins of Burbank CA, Laura Hall, Michael Hall, Patty Hall; 10 grand children, Rachel (Rob) Marcus, Jessica (Brian) Skelly, Joseph (Jenny, Herring) Mohrbacher, Devin (Kaelyn) Henderson, Kevin Brendemuehl, Alex Henderson, Anna Brendemuehl, Nicholas (Kenzie) Molleda, Caroline Molleda, and Jack Molleda: and a growing number of great grand children, Cameron and Madelyn Marcus and Jade Molleda. Frank Molleda, Amelia Herring. Rosemary was a retired federal employee, and a 24 year member of the Maplewood YMCA Community Center. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday December 20 at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church 1757 Conway St. St. Paul. Visitation at the church 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred. Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019