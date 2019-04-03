Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Rosemary KUBICEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Keefe KUBICEK

Rosemary Keefe KUBICEK Obituary
Age 93 Died peacefully on March 26, in Lilydale, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities Higher Ground, 435 Dorothy Day Pl., St. Paul, MN, 55102, or the Friends of the Mississippi River, 101 5th St. E., #2000, St. Paul, MN, 55101. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019
