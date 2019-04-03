|
|
Age 93 Died peacefully on March 26, in Lilydale, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities Higher Ground, 435 Dorothy Day Pl., St. Paul, MN, 55102, or the Friends of the Mississippi River, 101 5th St. E., #2000, St. Paul, MN, 55101. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019