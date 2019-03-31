Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
Rosemary Kubicek, age 93, died peacefully on March 26, 2019 in Lilydale, MN. She was born on November 10, 1925, to Edward & Mary (Healy) Keefe, Chatfield, MN. Rose, the eldest of 8 children, attended a one-room schoolhouse near the Keefe family farm and graduated from Chatfield High School. She worked for many years as a medical secretary in Rochester, California, and Minneapolis. In 1965, Rose married Dr. William Kubicek. They built a beautiful home and life together in south Minneapolis where they were active in their neighborhood and the DFL party. Rose is survived by her siblings, Helen Texido, Patrick Keefe (Gretchen), Kathryn Kennedy (Frank), and John Keefe (Florence); sister-in-law, Mary Keefe; and 22 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Rose is also survived by Bill's daughters, Carol Polzin (Herb) and her family, and Kathy Hacking. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her siblings, Phyllis Tracy, Norbert Keefe, and Jean Lynch; three brothers-in-law (Harlan Tracy, Patrick Lynch and William Texido); four nephews (Patrick Tracy, Andy Kennedy, Steven Tracy and David Keefe), and her step son-in-law (Thomas Hacking). Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Rosemary's family extends heartfelt gratitude and respect to the staff at Lilydale Senior Living, HealthEast Hospice, and Bluestone Physician Services and to Dr. Dudley McLinn for the extraordinary care they provided Rose. As the Irish say, "When we count our blessings, we count you twice." Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities Higher Ground, 435 Dorothy Day Pl., St. Paul, MN, 55102, or the Friends of the Mississippi River, 101 5th St. E., #2000, St. Paul, MN, 55101. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
