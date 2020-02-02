|
(Wiesner) Age 90, of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully, with family present, on January 31, 2020. Rose- mary was born in Hays KS. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy (now Neumann College) in Wichita, KS and then on to a business school in Salina, KS. Her first job was with the US Bureau of Reclamation in Kansas and then on to the Air Force working in the civil service as an accountant, where she met Kenneth Larson. They married in Ellis, KS in 1953 and later moved to Minneapolis and together started Larson Bernina Corp. As a team, they successfully ran the company for many years as one of three US importers of the Swiss-made Bernina sewing machine. Rosemary's interests included genealogy, including being a board member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Rosemary was preceded in death by her father and mother Frank and Rose (Lattigan) Wiesner, and siblings Roman, Francis and Lillian. Rosemary is survived by her loving husband Kenneth and children Michael, Robert, Kathryn (Dennis), Thomas (Laurie) and Kristin (Frank Sr.). She is also survived by grandchildren Michelle (T.J.), Ann (John), Brian, Ryan, Kelly, Vincent, Frank Jr., and great-grandchildren Audrey, Harley and Maxlee. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, February 6 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, 2/5 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also on Thursday at the church from 9-10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Church of St. Agnes or St. Agnes School. www.churchofsaintagnes.org MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020