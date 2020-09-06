Passed away on August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Lois Peacock, brother David, sister Kathleen Whittle, husband Ray Engstrom and son David James Luck. She is survived by daughter, Linda Lee Arzoumanian, daughter-in-law Donna Luck, grandchildren Stephan Arzoumanian (Ana), Aaron Arzoumanian, Melisa Kaiser (Dustin), and step-grandson Chris Holwerda (Amber) and great grandchildren Alex Arzoumanian, Gabriella, Miles and Elliana Rose Kaiser. She was born in Shioctan, WI on August 3, 1922. Rosemary attended 5 schools by the time she was 12 years old. Her family settled in Baraboo, WI where she played the baritone in high school, was a member of the first Girl Scout Troop in Baraboo for 6 years, was a leader of the youth group of her church. She attended Central Bible Institute for 1 year. She married in 1941 to James Arthur Luck (deceased) having Linda in 1942 and David in 1944. She always thanked the Lord that the two children became her dearest friends. She went to work at the Industrial Coil factory when Linda was in 5th grade and David in 3rd. She supervised 60 women working there for 7 ½ years. In 1959, she moved to MN with her then husband, Leland Dunn (deceased). She became a widow at 45. She attended Global Business College, learned to drive a car, and became the Executive Secretary to the Corporate Comptroller of American Hoist and Derrick for 16 years. She married Raymond Engstrom in 1978. They lived happily together for twenty years traveling, volunteering in their church, and visiting family throughout the US. She enjoyed tole painting, bible study, traveling and poetry. Rosemary always had the coffee pot on. She was quick to make lifelong friends, enjoyed sharing home cooked meals, baked goods and other treats. She had an infectious smile and loved everyone she met. She enjoyed being by a lake or river having spent many of her summers in Saugatuck, MI as a teen. A graveside service will be held on September 14 at 11:30 AM at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Section 2. Rev. Ron Roberts will be presiding. Arrangements are being handled by Kok Funeral Home of Cottage Grove, MN 651-459-2875.









