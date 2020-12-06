Born February 24, 1932. Left us on November 22, surrounded by her loving family. She was the most caring, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt and friend. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Rose Bledig, brother Tony (Marilyn), sister Lydia Duell, husband Richard (Dick), son Craig and granddaughter Carrie Domino. Lovingly survived by daughters Deborah (Pat) Jarchow, Tamorah (Ned) Johnson, Pamorah (Chuck) Boll, Amorah (David Sr) Schmidt & daughter in law Jeanne. Proud grandma to 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Rosemary devoted her life to her family and friends and was always there when we needed her. She will be deeply missed by all. A special thank you to the staff at St Otto's Care Center, CHI Hospice Care and Father Joe Herzing for their exceptional care. Their comforting days for her and our family are deeply appreciated. Memorials preferred to St. Otto's Care Center 940 Fourth Street Little Falls, MN 56345. A private service will be held.