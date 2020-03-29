|
|
Age 86, of St. Paul A loving mother, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Miller; and brother, Tom Wirtz. Survived by children, Greg Miller, Ken (Marlene) Miller, Theresa (John) Richardson; grandchildren, David and Tim; brother, Bob (Joan) Wirtz; and sister-in-law, Faye Wirtz. A Private Celebration of Life Gathering for immediate family will be held Friday, March 27, 2020. A Public Memorial Mass Service will be held in the summer of 2020 once it has been approved for gatherings to be held. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020