Age 82 Died of health complications on 09/30/19. She is in the loving care of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with many beloved family and friends. Rosemary was born to Elmer and Amanda Perron in May of 1937. She graduated from Rosemount High School. She married the love of her life, Arthur Siebenaler, in September of 1958. Rosemary and Arthur bought their first house in Hastings, Minnesota and started their family. Five years later they moved to Edina, Minnesota and opened their first Beauty Shop in Minneapolis named "Golden Flair Salon". Rosemary and Arthur had five children, Kevin, Mary, Kim, Kraig and Todd. Once the kids were in school Rosemary went to Cosmetology School. Rosemary and Arthur opened a second Beauty Shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota named "Heads Up" and after graduating from Cosmetology School Rosemary worked at their Shops. Rosemary and Arthur moved back to Hastings, sold their Minneapolis Beauty Shops and opened another one in Hastings also named "Heads Up". A few years later they partnered with a friend and purchased a Bar/Restaurant named "Ivanhoe's". They eventually sold their businesses and moved to California where they managed a variety of businesses in different industries working side by side the entire time until they retired in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Rosemary was known for her sense of humor, positive attitude, sweet disposition, stoicism, class and devotion to her faith and family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Elmer and Amanda Perron, her husband Arthur Siebenaler, infant daughter Mary Siebenaler, son Kraig Siebenaler, her siblings Wilmer Perron, Elizabeth Moeller, Marvin Perron, and Joan Kieffer, brother-in-law Ed Moeller, sister-in-law Bonnie Perron and her daughter-in-law Diana Siebenaler. Rosemary is survived by her sibling Mary Ellen Billmeyer of MN, sister-in-law Judy Perron of MN, brother-in-law Jim Kieffer of MN, her well-loved children; Kevin Siebenaler of IL, Kim (Mark) Jensen of CA, Todd (Dawn) Siebenaler of MN, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A Memorial Service will be given at a later date yet to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019