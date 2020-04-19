Age 89 of Coon Rapids Passed away 4/16/2020 Survived by loving spouse of 64 years, David J. Martiin, Sr.; children, David (Claudia) Martin, Shawn (John) Tholen, Barbara Martin, and Tom (Janene) Martin; grandchilden, Andy (Keely) Tholen and Emily Tholen; also many relatives and friends. The family wishes to express Special Thanks to the kind staff at Hearts of Caring. Due to health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and Irish Wake and Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary is being postponed. Details will be announced later. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home - Anoka 763.421.0220 thurston-lindberg.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.