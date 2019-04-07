Home

Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
Rosita M. SANDIFER


Rosita M. SANDIFER Obituary
Age 77 of St. Paul Passed away March 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 39 years, John; children, Jeffrey and Leslie Zachery; siblings, Pinky Fields and Linda Williams. Rosita is survived by children, David (Stephen) Zachery, TaCoy Sr. (Chelsei); grandchildren, Stacia, Kimiura, TaCoy Jr.; great-grandchild, Nicholas. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service Wed., April 10, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the Spielman Mortuary Chapel, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul. Interment to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
