|
|
Age 48 Ross entered heaven on 9/27/19. He is survived by his wife, Meredith; son, Jordan; mother, Marlene; brothers, Shawn and Wade (Jennifer); many nieces and a nephew; mother-in-law, Carol; brother-in-law, Matthew; and many loving family, friends and coworkers. Memorial Service 10/14/19, Crown of Life Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation one-hour prior. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019