Age 83, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Ross was born in Duluth on Oct. 13, 1936 to Ross and Katherine Brouse. Ross is survived by his wife (Michele), six children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 2-4pm with memorial service following on Sat., Feb. 1st at Redeemer Lutheran Church (3770 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake). In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his honor to at: http://bit.ly/38FxoE9
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 31, 2020