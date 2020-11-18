1/1
Roxann "Roxie" (Mulligan) KARELIS
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Age 65 of Cambridge, formerly of Roseville passed away unexpectedly 11/13/20. Preceded in death by her father, James Mulligan. Survived by children, Trisha & Patrick (Jill); grandchildren, Kallie Jo, Jenecie & Kellen; mother, Vivian; brother, Tim & sister, Bonnie Johnson (Mitch) & nephews, Bart, Trevor (Jessica), & Sean (Brittney) and many other relatives & friends. COVID protocols strictly enforced. A private memorial service will be held for the family on Saturday, November 21, 1pm and livestreamed via Zoom. See Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell website for zoom link. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
livestreamed via Zoom
