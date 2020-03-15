|
Age 75 Passed away peacefully on 3/7/2020. Roxann is survived by her children Rick (Dede), Randy, Rod (Traci) and Rochelle; grandsons Josh, Andrew, Ben, Garrett, David and Christopher; brother Rich Timm, and sister Ravonn (Steve) Plessel. Roxann is preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Laverne Timm, and by grandsons Alexander and Bobby. A Celebration of Life for Roxann will take place on April 11, 2020, from 12:00pm until 4:00pm at the Green Mill (Shoreview) Banquet Room, 1000 Gramsie Rd., Shoreview, MN 55126. All memorials will be donated to Animal & Bird Shelters. Roxann dearly loved all of her Pet Companions.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020