Age 93, of Inver Grove Heights Passed Away Peacefully Aug. 8, 2019 Preceded in death by first wife Angeline; son, Richard; daughter, Connie Dahms; step-children, Jayne and Jim; & several siblings. Survived by loving wife of 34 yrs, Pat; daughter, Delores (Doug) Schaffer; step-children, Greg (Julie), Jeff and Bob Steffen; grandchildren, Jason (Danyell) Lundell; Angelique (Bob) Butterbrodt & Ryan (Maria) Schaffer; Todd & Kyle Steffen; great-grand children, Parker, Marlo, Lucy & Bryor; sister, Joyce Thorp; brother, James (Donna); and many other family members & friends. Funeral service 10:30am Wed., Aug. 14th at EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH INVER GROVE HEIGHTS. Visitation 4-8pm Tues., Aug. 13th KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL SOUTH ST. PAUL & also 1hr prior to service on Wednesday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019