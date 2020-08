Age 90, of Cottage Grove Passed away August 18, 2020. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing, dog training, and his Mormon faith. Preceded in death by wife, Jewell; brother, Frank. Survived by children, Kevin (Shelley), Lorra, Dana, Henry and Elmer (Michelle); 10 grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.