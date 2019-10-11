Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
Roy PULKRABEK
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Roy A. PULKRABEK


1947 - 2019
Roy A. PULKRABEK Obituary
Age 72 of Woodbury Passed away on October 8, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, William and Clara; 3 sisters and 1 brother and in-laws. Survived by wife of 52 years, Mary; son, Dave (Patti); daughters, Lisa Miller (Dale), Lori Jacobs (Tony), Julie Sandell (Scott), Michele Kokoschke (Scott); 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Grace Netteberg, Carol Olson (Don), Donna Heille (Jim),; brother, Earl (Nancy) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Roy was a retired 50 year member of the IBEW Local #110, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and the cabin life with his family and friends. Memorial Service Sunday 2:30 PM at O' Halloran & Murphy, 8700 Valley Creek Rd., Woodbury, with visitation one hour prior. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2019
