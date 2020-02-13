|
Age 89 Died peacefully surrounded by family at Memory Care Center in Atlanta Feb. 5 from a brain tumor. He lived much of his life in Roseville and New Brighton, MN. Roy was born in Stevens Point, WI, March 4, 1930, the youngest of Bertha and Leo's 10 children. After graduating from Stevens Point High School and from what is now UW-Stevens Point, he enlisted in the U.S.Navy in 1953. In 1955, he returned home, began his teaching career at Tomah (WI) High School and married his Stevens Point sweetheart, Joanne Altenburg. Eventually, they settled in Oconomowoc, WI where Roy taught high school social studies and coached the freshman basketball team. In 1966, he was hired as principal at Middleton (WI) High School. In 1972, he was hired as the second, and ultimately last, principal at Alexander Ramsey High School, Roseville, until his retirement in 1985. In retirement Roy continued to teach. He and Joanne took college students on study trips to London, New Zealand and Australia. In 1987, he became a teacher at John F. Kennedy School in West Berlin, West Germany. While there, he and Joanne met Kathy Kepler and Marek Rozycki. They remain close friends and avid supporters of their son, Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler. In 1991, Roy and Joanne purchased a townhouse in New Brighton. Roy was a substitute teacher at Mounds View High School when it didn't interfere with family, tennis, golf and travel. They spent the last two years in Atlanta. Roy is preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne, and his children, Chuck (Cindy), Gary, Greg (Cathy), Tom and Mary Jo Summers (Bob), 14 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Catholic memorial funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 Second Ave. NW., New Brighton with visitation one hour before. Immediately following the Mass, a celebration of life will be held at Stout's Pub, 1611 W. Larpenteur Ave., Falcon Heights. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Paul-Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020